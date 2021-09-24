Honeydew Sleep Company Pillow — A Good Night’s Sleep Is a Pillow Away

Honeydew makes some of the most comfortable pillows you can affordably buy. For this review, I’ll be checking out the Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow designed for—you guessed it—the side sleeper.

My son and I both received a sample of this pillow, and he has fallen in love with it from day one. It actually replaced his current pillow outright.

It comes compressed in an airtight bag, so the first step to fluffyland is putting it in the dryer to fluff it up some. After that, you slip it in the 100% organic bamboo pillowcase (sold separately, $29.95) or any queen-sized pillowcase and head off to bed.

The curve supports your neck and shoulders regardless if you are sleeping on your back or your side. The curve makes this an ideal pillow for dedicated side-sleepers.

All pillows are crafted in-house in California with custom-made machinery that lets them get the perfect pillow each time. The foam inside of the pillow is made of 100% CertiPUR-US certified copper incused foam and made without formaldehyde or heavy metals. (Note to self: check my other pillows for these chemicals.)

The pillow itself is nice and soft, and my son says his head easily adapted to using it. He doesn’t wake up in the middle of the night because the pillow loses its structure or comfortableness.

This particular pillow is considered a queen-sized pillow and retails for $99 (you save $20 when you buy a two-pack) with free US shipping and returns. Each pillow comes with a risk-free 60 day trial with free shipping both ways.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



