Hope: 2021 Freedom Series Horse of the Year

Breyer, the maker of figurine horses, has partnered up with Covenant House, a non-profit that supports homeless teens, to send a message of Hope for these kids’ futures. $1 of each horse will go to support teens experiencing homelessness and give them hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Hope is covered in her message of hope with beautiful colored markings and hidden images.

Who Is Covenant House?

Covenant House helps teens who are homeless and need food, shelter, and other supportive services. They are present in 31 cities across six countries including the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Homeless Youth Is a Big Problem

Homelessness affects more than 500,000 people in the United States. Of that 500,000+ around 40% of them are homeless youth (up to the age of 24). Being homeless is dangerous for youth because they are susceptible to being targeted for human trafficking, drug use, mental health problems, and criminal activity. Some resort to trading sex for basic needs just to survive. Homelessness also sets up the youth for failure at a young age due to lack of education and job interviewing skills.

What Can You Do?

There’s plenty you can do to support Covenant House. You can make a direct donation through their website, shop using Amazon Smile, or you can purchase a Hope horse with $1 of each sale going directly to Covenant House.

Hope is available at Amazon, specialty retailers/tack shops, and the Breyer Horses website. It retails for $24.99.

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a review sample.

