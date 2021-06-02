Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

Welcome to this year’s Father’s Day Gift Guide. This is a no-neckties list full of geeky pleasures for any dad. We have a little bit of it all from crafting machines to thermostats that learn your habits. Dive in and find the perfect gift for the father or father figure in your life.

Book: The Thrilling Adventures of Brick Dad by Henry Pinto and Cade Franklin

Suggested By: Ann-Marie Cahill

Price: AUD $22.99

Purchase: Hachette Books

Family-friendly book made with pictures of LEGO Dad and family life. Henry and Cade were Season 1 winners in LEGO Masters Australia.

ESPN Trivia Night

Suggested By: Rob Huddleston

Price: $19.99

Purchase: Amazon

The sports fan in your life will of course like this game, but so will everyone else – sports fan or no – thanks to innovative game play that ensures close contests, regardless of the depth (or lack thereof) of your sports knowledge. The game is so much fun that it earned the GeekDad Approved label.

POP! Falcon & The Winter Soldier – Falcon Flying

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $10.99

Purchase: Funko Website

For the Falcon and The Winter Soldier fan, check out POP! collectible figures from the show. This one features Falcon in his traditional uniform with a clear base to give the illusion of flying.

Rheos Sunglasses

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: Various

Purchase: Rheos

Rheos make sunglasses for the boating dad. These cost-efficient glasses float so if someone drops them overboard it’s not a big deal. Just scoop them up and go on your way. They come in a wide variety of shapes and colors so you are sure to find the right ones for dad.

A John Wick diecast car

Suggested By: Mariana Ruiz

Price: $16

Purchase: Amazon

“My husband is into movie or TV-related die-cast cars. From TMNT to the Jetsons to Batman to John Wick, he strives to have them all. If your beloved one has a movie obsession, you can change direction from a plastic toy to a toy car. They look great, are made of metal, and have a nice weight to them, and Hot Wheels has a great variety, they’ve just released a He-Man collection, for example.”

Dungeon Bones D&D Condition Chips

Suggested By: Z

Price: $24.99

Purchase: Amazon

After a successful Kickstarter campaign last fall, Dungeon Bones D&D condition chips have finally made their way to retail. Available now via Amazon for $24.99 for a full set of 20 buffs, ailments, and other status alterations, they’re perfect for the Dungeon Master dad on your list—because saving space, time, and frustration is truly the tabletop gift that keeps on giving! (Review materials provided by Dungeon Bones.)

Mickey and Pluto Patriotic Statue

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $49.99

Purchase: Fun.com

I love Jim Shore and this figurine is no exception. Made from sturdy stone resin and features detailed carvings from top to bottom, this is a great addition to any Mickey and Pluto fan’s collection.

Miitopia for Nintendo Switch

Suggested By: Z

Price: $49.88

Purchase: Amazon

Released just in time for Father’s Day, Miitopia is a turn-based RPG with humor, heart, and, most importantly, you and yours at the center of its madcap adventure. With a fun but not overly complex jobs system, accessible combat, and a cast of less-than-traditional fantasy roles fulfilled by your Nintendo Switch system’s Mii avatars, Miitopia has plenty to offer diehards and newbies alike. Fight evil, restore order, and build relationships along the way in a party-style dungeon-crawler like no other. (Review materials provided by Nintendo of America.)

Munchkin: Disney Card Game

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $24.99

Purchase: Munchkin

Munchkin is a popular game for friends and family to spend time together. Each game takes about 60+ minutes to play so it’s not for the faint of heart. Face off against Disney’s most famous villains, collect treasures, learn new roles, and see who can beat the villains the quickest. Recommended for ages 10 and up and requires 3 – 6 players.

Masters of the Universe: Hordak 1:6 Scale Figure

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Price: $230 – $240

Purchase: Mondo Shop

Newest in Mondo’s ongoing line of Masters of the Universe toys, here’s Hordak in sixth-scale form. Hordak was betrayed by his former pupil Skeletor, and banished to a different dimension. Available in both a standard version and a limited edition with accessories that harken back to Mattel’s Hurricane Hordak figure from the ’80s.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion Game

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $24.99

Purchase: Fun.com

In this 2 – 6 player game, players meet and chase after the most valuable ghosts in the mansion to earn cards and points. It takes about 30 minutes to play a single round so it’s perfect for family nights. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Nest 3rd Generation

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $199

Purchase: Google Store

Save dad some money on his energy bill and get him a Nest thermostat. This learning thermostat learns what temperature your family likes and builds a schedule around your lives. It’s easily controlled through Google Home devices as well as an app on your phone. Coming home from out of town and want the temperature set before you get home? Log in to the app and quickly and easily make the change so your house is comfy and ready for you when you walk in the door.

Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker

Suggested By: Marziah Karch

Price: $199

Purchase: Amazon

This is a present I got my husband a few years ago, and it was worth it. It’s really the gift of delicious smoked meats that you give to yourself. Go with a digital electric model over other models for precise temperature control in low and slow cooking. Don’t forget to add some wood chips.

Cricut Maker

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $329

Purchase: Amazon

The Cricut Maker is the perfect gift for the crafting dad. With over 300 materials it can work with you dad can engrave, cut, or draw on any number of items.

Fluidstance Balance Board

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Price: $189 – $397

Purchase: Fluidstance

The Fluidstance balance board helps dad stay in shape while standing at his desk. It’s just enough of a challenge to be able to do other tasks while standing on it. Add some extra comfort with the optional foam UPmat ($69). The UPmat can be used by itself or with the balance board.

Die-Cast Club

Suggested By: Jonathan H. Liu

Price: $1.95 for the first kit; around $15 per kit with over 100 kits total per vehicle

Purchase: Die-Cast Club

If the dad in your life loves model vehicles—particularly famous vehicles from films—then the Die-Cast Club kits are a cool way to dive into them. Each build-up, whether it’s the DeLorean time machine or James Bond’s Aston Martin, comes in a series of kits that include magazines about the vehicle, sent every three weeks until the model is complete. It’s a spendy gift, though: the first trial shipment is cheap, but then it’s around $50 a shipment, with over 20 total shipments for the entire vehicle, though you can cancel at any time.

