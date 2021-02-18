Yogibo Short Chair Review – Versatile Comfort!

Yogibo was kind enough to send me their Yogibo Short bean bag to check out with my family. As soon as it arrived, my son not only claimed the box but the bean bag itself. Yogibo is unique in the fact that it’s more than an average bean bag chair. You can use it as a chair, a lounger, a bed, or mold it to how you want to lie around because it’s body conforming.

My son likes to use it as a mix of a chair and a lounger for when he plays on his Oculus Quest.

Personally, I’ve sat in it and laid down on it a few times when I could steal it away and it was quite comfy. My only complaint is that it was a bit hard to get out of, but once you figure out how to get out you will instantly want to go back. I would love to steal this for myself as a reading chair if I could get it away from my son.

The cover is cotton/spandex blend and the liner is polyester/spandex. The filler is made of EPS beads. A bonus is that the cover is durable and washable. It’s lightweight at only 11lbs and can be taken anywhere in your space (my son carries it from our living room to my room to his room all the time). It comes in at 49x22x23 inches in size.

The Yogibo Short comes in 12 colors and sells for $209. It’s the compact version of Yogibo’s award-winning Yogibo Max ($259). While the Max is more of a couch/bed and can host four people, the short can double as a love seat and can host two people. My son is just over six feet tall and he fits on the short just fine.

With there only being a $50 difference in the short and the max, if you have room for the max, I would highly recommend it over the short. You get almost twice the size for only $50 more. If you have pets or accident-prone family members, for an additional $29.99 you can get a protection plan on the Yogibo that will cover pet accidents, sharp objects poking holes in the cover, spillage of liquids that stain. That’s a pecae of mind that is worth the extra $30. Right now they have a deal going on where you get 10% sitewide with code FEEL and free shipping on orders over $99. I’d say right now is a great time to grab a Yogibo!

Disclaimer: GeekMom was sent a review sample.

