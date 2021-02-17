Virtual Fashion Show and Giveaway with Svaha!

Svaha is one of my favorite geeky attire companies. What makes them so special is POCKETS! All of their dresses and skirts have POCKETS!! To anyone who has worn a skirt or dress, they know how big of a deal this is. That’s why I’m shouting it and I’ll do it again. POCKETS!! Whoohooo!! Today, we bring you a pandemic-friendly virtual fashion show of outfits put together by yours truly with fun accessories to match. And when it’s all over, we have a giveaway for a $50 Svaha gift card that you can try your hand for. So, let the fashion show begin!

Solar System Dress

Our first outfit is brought to you by the solar system. The Solar System Dress ($69.99) is the perfect day or evening dress. Pair it with the Double Helix Belt, Black ($14.99), Solar System Statement Bib Necklace ($54.99), and Galilean Moon Bracelet ($57.99) to complete the look. This is a personal favorite of mine because of the black t-shirt and skirt look without it actually being two pieces.

Pi Pinwheel Ada Dress

Another favorite outfit of mine is brought to you by the color peach and 3/4 sleeves. The Pi Pinwheel Ada Dress ($64.99) is a lovely day dress for any occasion. On March 14 (Pi day) represent your favorite number combination by wearing this Mathematical Divider Necklace ($19.99), Minimanist Tiny π Stud Earring Fashion Math Symbol Ear Jewelry ($10.50), and She Believed She Could Bracelet ($13.99). You can’t miss with this one.

Dragon Twirl Skirt

It’s no secret in the geek world that I like to wear blue and the Dragon Twirl Skirt ($59.99) this skirt has that color covered along with a lovely hint of purple. Pair it with the Ultraviolet Ruth Top ($34.99), and a strong Silver-Toned Stainless Steel Steamin’ Hot Love Dragon Heart Necklace with Pendant ($24.20) What I like most about this outfit is how the top brings out the subtle purple lines in the skirt.

Scientific Rex Raglan Top

The Scientific Rex Raglan Top ($29.99) is colorful and scientifically cool. Pair it with your favorite leggings or pair of jeans for a basic daytime look. Up your game with Science Non-medical Printed Cloth Face Masks ($19.99), and my personal favorite touch, the Space-Time Hourglass Necklace with Meteorite Dust ($44.99). I find the necklace to add a bit of irony to the outfit as a whole.

Science Mandala Design Twirl Skirt

The bright and colorful Science Mandala Design Twirl Skirt ($59.99) will be a hit in the classroom or out and about on your daily errands. Pair it up with the Hibiscus Ruth Top ($34.99) for an additional pop of color. To complete the look, add a few accessories like the Neuron Necklace ($14.99), Biology Chemistry Bracelet Microscope Charms Bangle ($14.99), and a cute DNA Sterling Silver Ring ($14.99).

BONUS OUTFIT

Irrational Pi Unisex Adult T-shirt

Irrational Pi Unisex Adults T-shirt ($24.99) is another option to represent on March 14th! This casual look is a bit different from the dress and is appropriate for any environment you may find yourself in on Pi day. Add in the U7 Abacus Pendant 18K Gold Plated/Stainless Steel Necklace ($13.49), and top it off with a tan Trendy Apparel Shop Pi Day Symbol Round It Up Embroidered Baseball Cap ($17.99) to complete the look.

Giveaway Time

One lucky GeekMom winner will win a $50 Svaha gift card. All you have to do is click this link and Svaha will handle the rest. Svaha will select a random winner and reach out to them directly so make sure you use a valid e-mail when entering!

One entry per person.

Entries are accepted through Sunday, February 21st, 2021.

Open to the US and Canada only.

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a review sample of some of the products featured in this post.

