Dormi Dream Headphones Are My New Tool Against Anxiety

I have discussed realizing I had anxiety and seeking therapy for it just before COVID hit the world in several other posts. During my journey of discovering ways to manage my anxiety, I discovered Dormi Headphones via a targeted Facebook ad and I’m quite glad I did. Dormi did not provide the headphones I am reviewing, but I was excited enough about my experience using these headphones for anxiety management that I wanted to write about them.

Dormi Headphones are headband-style headphones with speakers worked into the band interior that work via Bluetooth v5.0. A headband retails for $49.99 and comes in two styles, the Dormi Original and the Dormi Dream. Both models have the following features:

21-inch headband that comes in a variety of colors (black, grey, burgundy, pink, and teal) and is machine washable

Thin earphones that use Bluetooth v5.0 technology (the Dream version has even thinner earphones than the Original)

Connectivity up to 45 feet

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

10-hour battery life, 2-hour charging time

As I looked into the Dormi Headphones, I was intrigued. I was also considering my bedtime routine. Like a lot of people with anxiety, bedtime can be an excuse for anxiety-brain to decide to run you through a playlist of every nerve-wracking concern you might possibly have at the moment. My thought was to use the headphones at that time, along with the Audible account on my iPad, to play an audiobook I can fall asleep to in order to give my brain something else to pay attention to so that it doesn’t latch onto stray insecurities as a bedtime snack. I also wanted something cordless, and I know myself well enough to know that I could never keep track of something like AirPods. I was also impressed with how the story of the company included the fact that they researched other 1 and 2 star reviews of other similar headphones from other companies to help sort out what their headphones needed to be better at doing. The fact that they took this step tells me they already care about what is important to their customers, which is a really good sign.

After considering what other uses I might have for the headband, I chose the Dormi Dream and placed my order.

The Dormi arrived in under a week for me. (Admittedly, this was before the winter conditions started creating postal issues.) It came with a Dormi Dream Headband, an instruction book, and a short USB charging cable.

Getting it working was no issue at all. I simply plugged the headband in with the USB charger. It glows red for charging and blue when it’s completely charged. For when the headband needs to be washed, it has little pockets to access the speakers and control panel. You just remove those, wash the headband, and return the electronic bits once it’s completely dry.

Once it was charged, using it was pretty easy. There’s a vegan leather panel that goes in the front that controls the whole thing. This is nice because a friend of mine complained that, as a side sleeper, her sleep headphones had the panel in the back and as she shifts in her sleep it painfully presses against her head. I enabled the pairing on my iPad, pressed the Dormi power button for 5 seconds, and the two linked right up. I prefer to set the volume on my iPad to just barely registering and it makes enough sound for me to hear. My husband also can’t hear my speakers, so I don’t run the risk of keeping him awake with my device. As a side sleeper, the speakers were thin enough that it was easy to sleep on.

As for my anxiety? It actually worked. I tend to prefer audiobooks of stories I am familiar with so I don’t have to constantly try to backtrack to the last thing I remembered hearing, but it’s been helping. My brain has something calming to latch onto, the Audible timer lets it shut off automatically, and I’m getting more sleep as a result.

I have used my Dormi Headphones for exercising as well so that I can use that ’80s playlist to get me going, but without driving the rest of my stuck-at-home household crazy with my music choices or volume. I can still hear if someone calls my name, so they’re handy for me to have to do my own thing while the kids are doing remote learning without my stuff becoming a distraction to them. The whole being stuck at home in each other’s space all the time was another appealing factor for me.

Overall, I love my Dormi Headphones and I highly recommend them. I feel like the price is well worth the uses I have for them. There have been fan requests for being able to buy the headbands separately to help ease with washing or just for fun color variety. If they go this route, the additional colors will be very tempting for me. If they go with fun limited edition prints as well, I’m summoning my PayPal account.

You can check out Dormi Headphones here. The Dormi Original can be found here and the Dormi Dream here.

