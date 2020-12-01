Give to Others While Getting Great Content With Patreon Subscriptions

This holiday, try something new by supporting an artist or creator on Patreon. We’ve put together our top favorites that we suggest you support. Check them out and give the gift that gives to you both all year.

Type: Exotic Animal Rescue

Description: Help animals in need as Juniper’s mom rescues exotic animals and cares for her rowdy crowd of foxes, reptiles, and more.

First Tier: $3

Type: Comic Creator

Description: Follow the exploits of Pixie and Brutus as they navigate the world together.

First Tier: $1

Type: Comic Creator

Description: Motivational dragons. Enough said.

First Tier: $2

Type: Podcast

Description: A podcast about early American history and the greater Atlantic world, filled with interviews of historians, special series, and a fun “what if?” segment.

First Tier: $2

Type: Podcast

Description: Amanda is a great artist: storyteller, performative and raw, her energy is amazing, and her podcast will truly show her as she is; expect some language, but also, expect absolute frankness about everything.

First Tier: $1

Type: Comic Book Creator

Description: Follow Katie’s adventures in the comic book realm and keep up to date with all she is up to. Some tiers will get you a mini painting!

First Tier: $1

Type: Podcast

Description: Creating podcasts about the geek world and doing good.

First Tier: $1 per month

Type: Comic Book Creator

Description: Art loves making his own characters and comics. Keep up with what he is up to and see sneak peeks at the artwork in progress.

First Tier: $1 per month

Type: Costuming

Description: Support GeekDad Will via his Patreon, Sionnach Studios. A custom prop and costume design and fabrication studio offering exclusive behind the scenes, digital library access, member chatroom, voting on upcoming projects, and more.

First Tier: $1

Type: Artist

Description: Wylfi makes the most adorable creature drawings that I’ve ever seen. One of her tiers includes a monthly package of her artful goodies.

First Tier $2

Type: Instructional content

Description: Imagine if Morticia Addams merged with Martha Stewart and you’ll get something close to Christine McConnell who creates incredible macabre home decor and baked goods. You can check out her YouTube channel for public episodes and also her short-lived, and far more fanciful Netflix show. Subscribe to her Patreon for bonus episodes, and Patron-only interactive live streams and craft along.

First Tier: $3

Type: Star Wars

Description: If you’re the type of person who wants to dig deep into the lore of Star Wars then Star Wars Explained is for you with not only reviews of all the latest material (games, books, comics, etc.) but in-depth looks at every aspect of the galaxy far, far away. Subscribe to Patreon for bonus episodes and to be able to ask questions in the regular Q&A posts.

First Tier: $1

Type: Artist

Description: Karen Hallion is a popular fan artist who creates inspiring and empowering artwork starring favorite characters. Subscribe to her Patreon for access to exclusive artwork, printable coloring pages, wallpapers, and more.

First Tier: $1

Type: Artist

Description: Joshua Coffy, aka “Undersong,” is a Bay Area-based artist who not only works hard to capture the beauty of the natural world but is also dedicated to involving others in the act of creating art. From hosting painting parties for the completely inexperienced to participating in “live painting” experiences during large group events, Joshua is passionate about exploring the relationships that humans have with the natural world and exposing his fans to not only the product of his art but the process of creation. Joshua is also a talented musician and an all-around joyful person, and members of his Patreon channel are often treated to wonderful insights into his life and opportunities to take part in the beauty he sees in the world around him.

First Tier: $1

Who do you support on Patreon? Leave us a comment so we can check them out!

