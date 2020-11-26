The GeekMom Guide to the 2020 Black Friday Sales

Black Friday and Cyber Monday look very different this year! Some deals have been available for weeks, while some of the really good ones are being held for those days specifically. It makes it a little harder to get the best price, but a lot of sites are offering price matching through the end of the year. Know what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to pay.

You may also find that while sites are offering deals now, there are additional discounts on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Some are already active. It’s a complicated sale landscape this year! Here are some bonus coupon codes:

Kohl’s extra 15% code GIVE and $15 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent (good 11/22-27)

Macy’s: Extra 20% off with BLKFRI (Good now through 11/28)

Old Navy: $10 Super Cash for every $25 spent (good through 12/4)

This is also the first year where you likely won’t have to go to a store to get the deal you’re looking for. So stay home, stay safe, and click your way to the savings.

Here’s a roundup of my favorite things you might be looking for and whether to grab it when you see it or look for discounts. I’ll keep updating this as things change throughout the week and on Black Friday itself. Check back on Sunday for a Cyber Monday roundup. Is there something specific you’re looking for a deal on? Tweet @suehle, and I’ll do my best to help.

Video Games

You’re not going to find any deals on a new PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, but you can get some Switch bundles, like this one with a Switch + Mario Kart 8 + 3-month Switch Online membership.

GameStop’s pre-owned sale is currently B3G1, but when the actual BF sale starts, it will be B2G1 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and 3DS games and B2G2 on pre-owned PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, DS, Vita, and Wii U games.

GameStop is also offering 30% off 1 pre-owned title if you buy any new title $29.99+, or buy any 2 new titles $29.99+ and get 50% off 1 pre-owned title

Note that GameStop’s Black Friday early deals are 11/22-25, and online Black Friday sales start 11/25 at 8 pm CST, while in-store deals start 11/27 at 7 am.

Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $30 at Walmart (11/25), $39.99 most other sites (normally $59.99) (Amazon)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $30 at Walmart (11/25), $39.99 most other sites (normally $59.99) (Amazon)

Deals on some games starting at $26.99 at GameStop

Xbox One

Marvel’s Avengers – $26.99 (Amazon, GameStop)

Star Wars: Squadrons – $16.99 (GameStop)

Watch Dogs: Legion – $29.99 (Amazon), $35.99 (GameStop)

DOOM Eternal – $16.99 (GameStop)

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Steelbook Edition – $89.99 (Amazon, GameStop)

Playstation

Marvel’s Avengers – $26.99 (Amazon, GameStop)

Marvel’s Spider-Man – $19.99 (Amazon, GameStop)

Star Wars: Squadrons – $16.99 (GameStop)

The Last of Us Part II – $29.99 (Amazon, GameStop)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4 or PS5) – $29.99 (Amazon)

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Steelbook Edition (PS4 or PS5) – $89.99 (Amazon, GameStop)

Lego

Note that coupons can almost never be applied to Lego sets.

See the Baby Yoda section above for those sets.

Lego Super Mario: You’ll see several of the expansion sets on sale, but note that I have not yet found the base set (71360) on sale yet.

Free Lego Harry Potter Monster Book of Monsters with any $75 Lego Harry Potter purchase (Barnes & Noble)

Up to 50% off Lego (Amazon)

Up to 30% off Lego (Kohl’s)

Baby Yoda/Mandalorian

After a slow launch for Mando merch, just about every store, including ones you wouldn’t think to look to, have Mandalorian-branded goods. So if you’re looking to add a few more dollars to an order for free shipping, can’t hurt to search any site for “The Child” or “Baby Yoda” if the little green guy is popular in your house. Here are a few suggestions:

Kohl’s has a large selection of Baby Yoda items, in particular clothing.

Yoda hooded bath towel, $12.99 (Macy’s)

Lego Star Wars 75267 Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike – This set is pretty consistently $11.99 across the board, so if it’s out of stock at one store, check back later or check another. (Amazon)

Lego BrickHeads 75317 The Mandalorian and The Child – If you find a discount, grab it. If you really want it, and you see it, grab it. It’s consistently $19.95, but also hard to find in stock. (Amazon)

Lego Star Wars 75318 The Child – Also rare to find a discount, so if you want this one and see it, snag it. (Amazon)

The Child “Ginormous Cuddle Plush,” $24.99 (Target)

Up to 25% off Star Wars toys at JC Penney

Electronic Cutting Machines

Before you buy one of these, be sure to research exactly what features you do and don’t want. In Cricut machines, the Explore Air 2 is the most common on sale this year, generally for $179 (such as at Michael’s). JoAnn will have the Cricut Maker, a great machine for cosplayers and people cutting thicker materials, for $299, which is the lowest I’ve ever seen it. The Silhouette Cameo 4 is on sale at Michael’s for $269.99. This week I’ve been telling you about the Brother ScanNCut machines. I haven’t found any sale deals for them, but if the features suit your needs, they’re worth considering.

Note that Cricut and Silhouette branded items are generally excluded from coupons. Sales on these items aren’t as rare as they used to be, but this is a good time of year to buy them. You’ll find 40% off Cricut rolls, tools, and accessories right now at JoAnn, but it will be 50% off, including Infusible Ink, on Friday.

TVs, Phones, and Other Electronics

Usually, I cover all of this for you. This year, I’m going to skip it with the exception of video games (above). The deals are pretty easy to find, and there are 100 other lists if you’re looking for something specific. TVs in particular have gotten super cheap. I recommend looking at a model on rtings.com to see if it’s going to meet the needs of your setup.

Makeup and Beauty

We all have our preferences in makeup, but these are a few of my favorites that rarely go on sale except Black Friday weekend.

Urban Decay – The Naked Cherry, Heat, and Honey palettes are 50% off Macy’s, JC Penney, and Ulta

Urban Decay Perversion mascara – $10 at Macy’s and Ulta

Too Faced Chocolate Gold palette – $24.50 (50% off) at Ulta

Tarte Tarteist PRO palette – $24.50 at Macy’s

$5 Sephora deals at JC Penney

MAC lipsticks, $15 (Macy’s and Ulta)

Bikes

Strider Sport 12” balance bike, $79 (Target)

Pacific 16” bikes, $39 (Target)

50% off Elevate bikes (Academy Sports)

Books

B2G1 on all books, movies, and music (Target)

40% off Leuchtturm1917 notebooks and 40% off Moleskine (Members only at Barnes & Noble)

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



