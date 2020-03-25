GeekMom Review Roundup: 50+ Educational Games, Activities, and Apps

If you are a parent, chances are that, like me, in the last few weeks you’ve suddenly found yourself having to homeschool your kids. With most of us also now working from home and having had little to no time to plan for such a huge change, it’s easy to find ourselves flailing and struggling to fill days without resorting to endless screentime.
50+ Educational Games, Activities, and Apps
Over the last few years, I have reviewed dozens of educational apps, games, activity books and more that cover a range of subjects from math to history, biology to English. Here is a roundup of over 50 of these reviews, organized by subject. Hopefully, you will find some of them useful. Because these are only gathered from my own reviews, there will be countless more across the rest of the site so do make sure to use our search function to find more options.
Whether you are struggling or feel you have found your calling, please feel free to join us in the GeekMom Talk Facebook group which is filled with likeminded souls including many GeekMom writers and regular readers.
Math and Logic
- ‘STEM Activity’ Series: Four Activity Books That Make STEM Fun
- Spinlight: 3 Apps to Help With Math and Logic Skills
- ‘The Brain Train’: All Aboard the World’s First Mathematical Railway!
- Smart Games: Single-Player Puzzle Games to Get You Thinking
- 5 Math Games and Activities That Help Make Learning Fun
- Four Amazing, Educational Apps for Older Kids
- Exercise Your Logic Skills With ThinkFun Puzzles
English, Grammar, and Word Skills
- ‘Just One’ and ‘Word Slam’: A Pair of Wonderful Word Games
- 4 Literacy Games and Activities That Help Make Learning Fun
- Squeebles Punctuation Teaches Grammar to Your Kids (and You)
Science and Technology
- Code Master: The Programming Logic Game from ThinkFun
- GraviTrax Expansions: Which Ones Are Worth Your Money?
- Apollo 50th: ‘History Heroes: Space,’ An Educational Card Game for All
- ‘STEM Activity’ Series: Four Activity Books That Make STEM Fun
- 3 Human Biology Games to Teach Anatomy and More
- Educational Card Games That Make Science, Geography, and History Fun
- Explore the World of Molecules With ‘Happy Atoms’
- Introduce STEM With Little Passports: Science Expeditions
- ‘MYnd Kraft’: 7 Programming-Based Card Games in 1 (Now available as free print-and-play game)
History
- ‘Placing the Past’: How Well Do You Know Your History?
- Apollo 50th: ‘History Heroes: Space,’ An Educational Card Game for All
- Educational Card Games That Make Science, Geography, and History Fun
- Explore and Learn About Ancient Egypt With ‘Egyptians’
- ‘Timeline’ Gets All Your Dates in a Row
Geography
- Explore Our Planet With ‘Wonders’ and ‘Flags of the World’
- ‘Geography Drive USA’: A Fun and Fact-Filled Road Trip Around the States
- Educational Card Games That Make Science, Geography, and History Fun