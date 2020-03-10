10 Books to Read During a Pandemic

We are in the middle of a pandemic with the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it’s stressing out a lot of people. During this time, it might be helpful to pick up a happy book to escape with. Here is my top 10 list of favorites that you can dive into and be distracted while the world around you is going nuts.

The Lost Letter by Mimi Matthews is a story that revolves around two souls who were separated by one lost letter. It’s a short read and can easily be done in a day.

The Parish Orphans of Devon is a four-book series that follows four boys turned men and how they overcome their past of being parish orphans. Each book is better than the one before and each one has strong females to accompany the men.

In Voice Lessons: How a Couple of Ninja Turtles, Pinky, and an Animaniac Saved My Life by Rob Paulsen, Rob’s optimism and perseverance are why this book makes it on this list. It’s a fun and uplifting read that takes you through the life of one of the most talented voice actors of our day. If you are more of an audiobook person, I highly recommend this one because Rob reads it himself.

4. The Dali Lama’s Cat Series by David Michie

In The Dali Lama’s Cat Series by David Michie, Buddhism is told by a cat who lives with his Holiness the Dali Lama. It’s a fun and comedic read with a touch of inspiration and some interesting thoughts.

5. The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F*ck by Sarah Knight

The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F*ck by Sarah Knight is the only self-help book you will find on this list, and it’s on here only because of how much it’s helped me care more about what I can control and less about what I can’t. This is part of a four-book series and each book is well worth the read.

Dragon Rose: Tales of the Latter Kingdoms by Christine Pope is a retelling of Beauty and the Beast meets Dorian Grey and makes for a lovely story of love despite all odds.

Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Aging by Dick Van Dyke is a fun story behind the life of Dick Van Dyke and his opinions on aging and how to do it with style. Even though I’m only in my thirties, I pulled a lot of useful information from this book.

Olivia Twist by Lorie Langdon is a fun female version of the Oliver Twist story with some mystery, murder, and intrigue thrown in. A fun read for anyone looking for an escape.

Dare Mighty Things by Heather Kaczynski is a great space-themed story with a diverse cast of characters (the lead female is Indian) with the possibility of a little romance thrown in. It’s a read that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the very end. And good news! Despite the cliff hanger in the end, the sequel was released not too long ago, so you can keep reading to find out what happens next!

10. As You Wish by Cary Elwes

As You Wish by Cary Elwes takes us behind the scenes of one of the most beloved cult classics of all time, The Princess Bride. I will never watch this movie the same way again after hearing how Cary Elwes was really knocked out when he was hit in the head during a scene or how they used a dummy for Cary instead of himself because he couldn’t stop laughing during Billy Crystal’s scenes. It’s a fun read that is sure to take your mind off of whatever is bothering you.

A special thanks to Happily Ever Reads for some of their suggestions to this post. For more happy ending books, check me… I mean… them out on their blog dedicated to book reviews of only happy ending reads.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support Dakster Sullivan on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



